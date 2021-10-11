Fujairah: 10 injured in road accidents, no deaths reported in August

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE
Statistics released by the Fujairah Police showed that 10 people suffered serious to moderate injuries, while no deaths were reported, in a total of 905 traffic accidents that occurred in the emirate in August.
A top official at Fujairah Police said the accidents were caused by various traffic violations, such as failure to adhere to the speed limit, lack of attention while driving, sudden changing of lanes, entering the road without ensuring safety and maintaining inadequate space between vehicles.
Fujairah Police have carried out several awareness campaigns to remind drivers to obey traffic rules. The official added that the zero deaths reported in August is a positive indicator that the emirate's campaigns and patrolling have been successful.
Dr Ibrahim Saad, director of the Fujairah Statistics Centre, said that the statistical report also showed that the department registered 969 new vehicles and issued 2,887 new driving licences.
Moreover, statistics showed that the emirate's population increased in August, reaching 298,066 people, including 104,308 females and 193,758 males. The number of births recorded in the month was 259.
