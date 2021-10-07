UAE: One dead, one injured as truck overturns in Fujairah

The truck was on its way to the port of Fujairah when the driver lost control of the steering wheel at the Sakamkam roundabout

A 36-year-old Asian truck driver died in a traffic accident on Wednesday after he lost control of the wheel, causing the truck to turn over several times.

Another person involved in the accident suffered serious injuries. The accident occurred on Yasba Road, which links Al Maktoum Road with the seaport of Fujairah.

Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, confirmed that the accident occurred at 1pm.

The truck was on its way to the port of Fujairah when the driver lost control of the steering wheel at the Sakamkam roundabout, killing the driver.

Another person in the truck suffered serious to moderate injuries and was subsequently transferred to Fujairah Hospital for treatment. According to a hospital official, the injured man is in stable condition and is expected to stay for two to three days.

The traffic department urged truck drivers to obey speed limits and follow rules while driving on the internal roads of the city.