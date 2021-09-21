UAE: Fake auto parts seized as Fujairah steps up shop inspections
Service delays and overpriced goods were also addressed.
At least 46 types of counterfeit auto spare parts, which were sold without a permit, were recently seized in Dibba Al Fujairah, the municipality has said.
The confiscations were carried out as local authorities stepped up monitoring operations, with 26 inspections done from July to August. Seven were fined and 16 warning notices were issued after violations had been recorded.
Dubai: Fake auto parts worth Dh10.5 million seized in 2020
“Most of the of violations committed were commercial fraud,” said engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, director-general of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality.
He said the Consumer Protection Department had exerted all efforts to address 34 consumer problems, including service delays, warranty complaints, high prices of goods and failure to complete the work as required.
Al Yamahi also warned shop owners against unauthorised price hikes and bogus promotions.
“Owners must ensure that sales activities are carried out according to the permits and licences that were granted to them,” he added.
