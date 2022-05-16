Former Khaleej Times staffer passes away

Programmes help the youth connect with UAE leadership
A former Khaleej Times journalist passed away on Monday in his hometown in Sri Lanka. He was 73. Ghousul Anver worked as a senior designer for WKND magazine and the main paper for 17 years.
Anver had joined Khaleej Times in 1980 and left in 1997. Colleagues remember him as a hardworking journalist who never refused work.
“He was a very soft-spoken person. I don’t think I have seen him get angry – not once in the 17 years he worked here. He was a quick learner and always accommodated any suggestions we gave him,” a senior editor said.
Another colleague remembered him as a considerate coworker. “He used to be part of every gathering hosted at Khaleej Times and was very socially active.”
Anver is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
