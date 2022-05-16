UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Former Khaleej Times staffer passes away

Colleagues remember him as a hardworking journalist who never refused work

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 6:09 PM

A former Khaleej Times journalist passed away on Monday in his hometown in Sri Lanka. He was 73. Ghousul Anver worked as a senior designer for WKND magazine and the main paper for 17 years.

Anver had joined Khaleej Times in 1980 and left in 1997. Colleagues remember him as a hardworking journalist who never refused work.

“He was a very soft-spoken person. I don’t think I have seen him get angry – not once in the 17 years he worked here. He was a quick learner and always accommodated any suggestions we gave him,” a senior editor said.

Another colleague remembered him as a considerate coworker. “He used to be part of every gathering hosted at Khaleej Times and was very socially active.”

Anver is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE