Former Khaleej Times staffer passes away

Colleagues remember him as a hardworking journalist who never refused work

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 6:09 PM

A former Khaleej Times journalist passed away on Monday in his hometown in Sri Lanka. He was 73. Ghousul Anver worked as a senior designer for WKND magazine and the main paper for 17 years.

Anver had joined Khaleej Times in 1980 and left in 1997. Colleagues remember him as a hardworking journalist who never refused work.

“He was a very soft-spoken person. I don’t think I have seen him get angry – not once in the 17 years he worked here. He was a quick learner and always accommodated any suggestions we gave him,” a senior editor said.

Another colleague remembered him as a considerate coworker. “He used to be part of every gathering hosted at Khaleej Times and was very socially active.”

Anver is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.