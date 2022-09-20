Flu season in UAE: Mohap to launch awareness campaign to help immunise community

The annual seasonal initiative will kick off on September 26 with the theme 'Protect yourself, protect your community'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 3:29 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will launch their National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign at a press conference to be held next week.

The annual seasonal initiative will kick off on September 26 with the theme 'Protect yourself, protect your community'. It will be launched in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Department of Health- Abu Dhabi and will run till December.

This is in line with UAE’s strategy to protect its society against infectious diseases.

The campaign aims to spread awareness on the importance seasonal flu vaccines. It aims to increase health workers’ awareness and train them on best international practices to prevent the complications. It will also raise awareness on providing flu vaccines and increasing vaccine coverage rates.

The campaign will focus more on the most vulnerable groups to influenza complications, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that the annual seasonal flu campaign reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to immunising all community members against infectious diseases.

“In addition to reducing transmission of infection and raising the level of community awareness, such campaigns will also contribute to developing the skills and expertise of health workers and introducing them to best practices regarding preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organization,” Al Rand said.

