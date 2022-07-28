Floods in UAE: Non-stop rainfall breaks 27-year record

Fujairah’s port station recorded 255.2mm of water, the highest in July

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 2:10 PM

The UAE has recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

After two days of incessant rains, Fujairah’s port station recorded 255.2mm of water, which is the highest in the UAE during the month of July.

The second highest was recorded in Masafi which was 209.7mm and the third highest was noted in Fujairah Airport with 187.9mm of rain.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Thursday told Khaleej Times, “We have low pressure coming from India with upper and surface air depression also extending from parts of Pakistan and Iran. The UAE experienced the low-pressure effect on July 25 and 26 especially in the Eastern part of the country.

“Low pressure was again experienced in the UAE on July 27 and the air was filled with heavy moisture that was coming from the sea of Oman. In the mountains, in the Eastern part of the UAE, the sky has been interspersed with convective rainy clouds. These clouds are hovering especially in the Eastern part of the UAE in Fujairah and Ras-al-Khaimah. Therefore, areas in the east as well as in the north are experiencing the presence of these clouds.”

He added, “There are two factors (double effect) now…the local effect as well as the low pressure. This is leading to heavy continuous rains. We recorded high rainfall, especially in Fujairah. All the areas have recorded heavy rains this year, but it is especially Fujairah that has seen a lot of rain… 255.2mm of rain was recorded in Fujairah port station. This is the highest amount of rainfall in 27 years.”

Earlier, waterfalls gushed down mountain slopes and vehicles waded through water-clogged streets.

Lightning flashed through dark clouds as heavy rains lashed six emirates on Wednesday with temperatures dipping to lows of 17°C amid peak summer.

Khor Fakkan’s Al Suhub Rest Area, known as Cloud Lounge, was closed temporarily due to unstable weather conditions.

The Sharjah Police closed Al Haray-Khor Fakkan road after stones rolled down as heavy rains fell.

The Fujairah Police also had to close down a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre.

Additionally, the national weather forecaster also said the rain-bearing capacity of these convective clouds is perfect for cloud seeding.

Habib further said, “day before yesterday cloud seeding operations took place in the east coast, Al Ain and Ras-al-Khaimah.”

Underlining the fact that in 1995 the UAE also witnessed heavy rains, Dr Habib added, “in 1995, 175.6mm of rainfall was recorded in Khor Fakkan.

“it is worth noting that in the past three days the NCM issued 20 weather warnings to every ministry including the police …starting from July 25-28. We also issued 70 warnings and alarm for everyone on social media like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, so that that everybody can be cautious.”

Meanwhile the Met office has predicted more rains throughout the week.

He added, “the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain of different intensity at intervals, starting over the eastern and northern regions of the country, then extending rainy clouds over some coastal and western areas with a decrease in temperatures and the amount of clouds gradually decreasing by Friday.

The sea in this period will be moderate to rough and very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.”