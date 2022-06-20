Expo City Dubai to push innovation to new heights: Sheikh Ahmed

It will be an integrated destination that provides key factors of success, as well as promotes a culture of collaboration and ecosystem

Expo City Dubai.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 7:48 PM

Expo City Dubai will provide an ideal environment as well as physical, digital and virtual infrastructure that will push innovation to new heights. The City will be a catalyst for changemakers of all ages, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Expo 2020 Dubai District.

“We have set new benchmarks for future global events to follow the UAE’s signature approach of cooperating with all for the good of all. We continue to carry out the vision of our leadership at Expo site, which has grown to become a globally significant landmark,” said Sheikh Ahmed on the eve of the launch of Expo City Dubai, which will come up at the Expo 2020 site.

“Today, we start a new chapter that will maintain the legacy of Dubai and the UAE, a positive contributor to the region and the world. Expo City Dubai will be an integrated destination that provides the key factors of success, as well as promotes a culture of collaboration and ecosystem that supports global and sustainable growth,” said Sheikh Ahmed, who is also President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.

Reem Al Hashimi, Expo’s Director-General and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, also delivered a keynote speech at the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Monday.

She said the Expo 2020 welcomed 24.1 million visitors despite the global pandemic.

“Despite the relentless uncertainty of pandemic, we safely welcomed millions of visitors from around the world. Over the six months, we welcomed people from all continents, all faiths and all cultures,” Al Hashimi said, adding that “together we have proven that we can build a new world which is healthier and safer. We fashioned the city which is uniquely sustainable, creative, smart and inclusive.”

She said while Expo 2020 Dubai has closed its door, Expo City Dubai never will and it will provide knowledge sharing for the benefit of the future generation.