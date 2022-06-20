Expo City: Dubai's newest free zone to host top local, global companies

Inflation is running at more than three times the Fed's 2 per cent target
Expo City, Dubai's newest free zone, will be home to some of the top local and global companies and will offer a wealth of opportunities for businesses that meet its sustainable targets.
While speaking at a press conference in Dubai on Monday, Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the City would be a place for those businesses who want to take advantage of the best offerings, including 5G-enabled network.
"Expo City is already seeing good demand from a range of commercial tenants. We are in the midst of a careful selection process to ensure that all tenants and partners in Dubai are part of the growth and values promoted through Expo 2020. We are delighted that Expo 2020 partners Siemens and DP World are committed to relocating to Expo City, and the process has already started," he said
There are currently 19 free zones in Dubai where several local, regional and global companies have a presence to cater to their clients.
Al Khatib added that Expo City would also support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are key to the prosperity of the UAE and the region.
He invited the companies interested in setting up their presence in the free zone to submit their interest on Expo City Dubai's website.
He added that new regulations are also being developed to make it an independent and competitive free zone.
"We are working with authorities to establish regulations for free zones to ensure that all those missing gaps are filled for the ease of new businesses and startups."
