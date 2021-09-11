Watch: Kids explain why they want to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in adorable video
Responses range from rockets and robots to Italian food
In an adorable video, children explained why they wanted to visit Expo 2020.
The video, tweeted by the official Expo 2020 account, comes as Dubai prepares to open the world's greatest show in just 20 days.
With 20 Days to Go until Expo 2020 welcomes the world, we asked our children what they are most excited to experience. Here are their responses. Tweet us what you’re excited about in the comments below. #Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/PeTRlwv9rc— Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) September 11, 2021
Several expressed joy and pride at the UAE being the first Arab country to host the Expo, with one saying that it made her proud to be an Emirati.
"We will see the entire world, which in turn will see the UAE," said a young boy.
>> Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
>> Expo 2020 Dubai tickets to go on sale at Zoom stores
The young kids' responses to why they want to visit the Expo ranged from Italian food to robots and rockets from NASA.
"I think its about creating a better community for the world," said one young girl.
Several kids were excited at the prospect of many countries visiting and concluded by encouraging everyone to come to the Expo.
