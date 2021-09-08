Expo 2020 Dubai tickets to go on sale at Zoom stores

Ticket prices start at Dh95.

Starting Friday, all Zoom stores in the UAE will be selling tickets to the world’s greatest show.

This means residents and visitors will be able to buy their tickets from convenience stores at the Dubai Metro stations or Enoc and Eppco service stations.

Zoom will offer all three tiers of tickets to the mega event:

>> One-day tickets at Dh95

>> Multi-day tickets at Dh195, offering unrestricted access for 30 consecutive days

>> Season pass at Dh495, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of the event

Expo 2020 Dubai will open on October 1 and is expected to host millions of visitors throughout its run.

With a network of over 237 outlets in the UAE, Zoom previously started the sale of Expo-branded souvenirs including pins, magnets, stickers, keychains, notebooks, mugs, T-shirts, coffee, date bars and camel soap.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO of Enoc, said: “According to our recent studies, on an average, a customer visits our service stations up to eight times a month to fill up fuel, visit our Zoom store or opt for automotive services, enabling us to achieve over 100 million transactions in 2020. This is a significant footfall that highlights the strength of our network and an opportunity we will leverage to strengthen our efforts to drive Expo 2020 Dubai ticket sales.”

Zoom has a variety of formats from service stations and C-stores to mini marts, Dubai Metro stores, up to large scale standalone supermarkets located in a number of residential communities and high-end locations, such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Gate, and Burj Al Salam.