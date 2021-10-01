First look: Sheikh Mohammed visits falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Vice-President is the first visitor to the architectural marvel

The stunningly designed UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 is the largest pavilion on the site. And on Friday, as the Expo opened, the world got its first look of the pavilion that is shaped like the wings of a falcon in flight.

The first visitor to the pavilion was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He expressed his appreciation about the pavilion that tells the story of the UAE as a global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future.

“Following in the footsteps of our founding fathers, we are determined to lead our nation to greater levels of achievement and excellence. With a clear vision, determination and a steadfast focus on our goals, we are making rapid progress in achieving our aspirations,” he said.

Located in the heart of Al Wasl Plaza, the pavilion designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava is a symbol of the nation’s bold and daring spirit. Created to highlight both the UAE’s rich heritage and bright future, the pavilion’s four storeys cover an area of more than 15,000 square metres.

The design of the pavilion also evokes the pioneering spirit and power of connections that transformed the UAE from a collection of small, desert communities into a global connection point.

Featuring an immersive experience that evokes a range of emotions, the 60-minute tour of the pavilion narrates to the visitor the unique history and future aspirations of the UAE. Built with sustainability in mind, the pavilion uses sustainable elements such as photovoltaic (PV) panels that have been produced in the UAE integrated into the roof structure, bringing the entire building to life with the opening of the wings.

The UAE pavilion was designed with the safety of visitors in mind. Precautionary guidelines are stringently observed. The pavilion is open to visitors from 10am to 10pm, with the last tour starting at 8.30pm.

School tours to the pavilion take place on weekdays from 9:00 am to 11:45 am.