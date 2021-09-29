Expo 2020 Dubai: Indian minister to inaugurate country's pavilion on Thursday

The pavilion is the largest at the event

From India, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to inaugurate the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

The India Pavilion is the largest one. It will display the emergence of a new India.

Coinciding with India’s celebrations of Amrut Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities.

Among the 192 participating countries, India will have the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, ending on March 31, 2022.

Gujarat will be the first state to showcase its product in India Pavilion, followed by Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion to showcase country's march to a $5T economy

Central ministries like Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Tourism, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Space, Ministry of Renewable Energy, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Textiles are also among the various ministries and departments participating in the event.

Many Indian conglomerates and global companies will also be part of the expo, including Tata Group, Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, Hinduja Group, L&T, and UAE based majors such as Lulu group, KEF Holdings, Aster, Malabar Gold and IFFCO.

In addition, several other organisations such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, PepsiCo, HSBC, ITC, Facebook, EaseMyTrip, Oyo, Standard Chartered Bank, Trident Group, Baidyanath, Apollo Hospital, Sun International, MIKO, Daawat Rice, Bank of Baroda, Patanjali, Dabur, BLS International, Petrochem, Nikai, Al Dobowi, Shycocan, NPCI, Jagran Lake City University, Air India and ICICI Bank will also participate in the megaevent.

A large number of Memorandum of Understandings are expected to be signed during the course of six months.

Meanwhile, India Pavilion will also feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. The installation represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the nation's rich heritage and technological advances.

As India celebrates 75 years of its independence, the India Pavilion will also mirror the celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, which the Prime Minister of India launched, and will bring to the world the new India through many activities and cultural extravaganzas.

The entire four-storey structure of the India Pavilion is divided into two parts. The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

Indian festivals like Diwali and Dussehra will be celebrated in a colossal way in India Pavilion.

Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to start from Friday.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the world’s second-biggest (after Tokyo Olympics) event since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic and is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe.

People who are visiting to witness the gala will have to get entry passes. There are three categories of entry passes. The October Pass will give daily access for the entire month of October and can be purchased for Dh95. The Season Pass is priced at Dh495, and the Multi-Day Pass will cost Rs Dh195 with free entry for kids and youth under 18, tertiary and higher education students and seniors of 60 years and above.