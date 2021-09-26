Expo 2020 Dubai: 15 Indian states, 9 federal ministries announce participation
The Indian states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities at the India Pavilion
Fifteen Indian states and union territories have confirmed their participation at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, according to a press release from the authorities in charge of the pavilion.
These states and union territories will take part in the world exposition along with their delegations for planned business-to-government and government-to-government meetings, according to the organisers of the events at the Pavilion.
"These states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities at the India Pavilion," the press release said.
ALSO READ >>> Indian minister hopes for Expo 2020 Dubai's success
India pavilion to showcase country's march to a $5T economy
In addition, nine ministries and departments of the Indian government will take part in Expo 2020 Dubai via the India Pavilion. Business houses which form the vanguard of Indian industry, several Indian-owned enterprises in the UAE and global conglomerates with large operations in India will also actively participate in the activities at the India Pavilion through their presence.
"Showcasing India’s innovation potential and capabilities, an ‘Indian Innovation Hub’ has been developed to offer a platform for budding innovators and startups to showcase their capabilities."
India’s Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said: "It is very clear that by sheer dint of our proportion of population, by our connections that we have here, we will be one of the largest participants at Expo 2020 Dubai."
Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, added: "This is a significant time in the history of both India and the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai is a tremendous opportunity to further cement our already flourishing ties."
