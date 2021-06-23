Expo 2020 Dubai: Burj Khalifa to light up to mark 100 days to the event

The expo is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world.

Marking 100 days to go until the whole world gathers in one place, Expo 2020 Dubai is using its cutting-edge projection and display technology to light up Al Wasl dome.

With excitement building for the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, more than 250 laser projectors will light up the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface to stunning effect.

As the celebrations continue, Expo 2020’s Official Hotel and Hospitality Partner, Emaar Hospitality Group, will light up the Burj Khalifa at 2020 and 2220 GST.

Running from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world during a six-month celebration of human ingenuity, innovation, progress and culture.

