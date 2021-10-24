4-day holidays in UAE: Top things to do at Expo 2020 Dubai

Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4

UAE residents will have their last public holidays in the first week of December.

The four-day break will run from December 1 to 4 on the eve of the UAE Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. The country will mark Commemoration Day on Wednesday, December 1, followed by UAE National Day holidays on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3. This will take the public holidays to four days, including Saturday, December 4. It will be the last public holiday of 2021 in the UAE.

>> Year of the 50th: Fifty expats to be honoured for their contributions to UAE

The UAE is celebrating the 50th year of its union in 2021. And the country has planned some grand celebrations to mark the milestone year and prepare for the next 50. So, visit Expo 2020 Dubai to watch UAE’s National Day celebrations as well as music and dance performances of artists from Morocco, Russia and European countries.

Here is what visitors will explore during the four-day weekend:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021:

>> Full day celebrations to mark the UAE National Day

>> Kazakhstan National Day celebrations at its pavilions

>> As part of Vision 2030, Opportunity Forum will have a workshop, lecture-demonstration or interactive presentation focused on Saudi Arabia’s cultures, fashion and different 16 sectors.

>> Portugal’s Alentejano, a genre of traditional two-part singing performed without instrumentation by amateur choral groups, will perform at Earth Stage on December 1 evening.

Thursday, December 2, 2021:

>> Full day celebrations showcasing the UAE’s culture and talent.

>> Jubilee Stage will host Mascot Film, showing Rashid and Latifa’s adventures.

>> Hungary’s Barabás Lörinc will perform live at the Earth Stage. The show blends dance grooves, meditative moods and all shades in-between, juggling keyboards, trumpet, effects, laptop and a loop station.

>> Local and international musicians will perform at Late Nights @ Expo.

Friday, December 3, 2021:

>> Full-day UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations will take place at the Expo 2020

>> Samoa Pavilion will host celebrations on the eve of the country’s national day with dedicated programmes to highlight its unique culture.

Moroccan artists will captivate the audience at Expo 2020 with their music and dance. They will perform at Ghaf Circle.

>> Earth Stage will host Saudi Arabia Family Show, combining the Kingdom’s music, songs and puppetry. The dazzling display of the Kingdom’s cultural exhibition will run multiple times during the day.

>> Chile and its Pavilion will celebrate National Day with dedicated programmes about its unique culture and talent.

>> Visitors to the Expo 2020 will also enjoy GMA Variety Show, a hugely popular show, featuring the Philippines’ best musical and dance talents and world-class performers.

>> Local and international artists will perform at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

Saturday, December 4, 2021:

>> Full-day UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations will take place at the Expo 2020

>> Russia and its Pavilion will organize programmes to celebrate its unique cultural events to mark the National Day.

>> Captivating Moroccan music and dance performances have been organized at Ghaf Circle for the visitors.

>> A special World Majlis marking the UAE’s Golden Jubilee will bring together futurists and visionaries to discuss the most pressing global challenges of the next 50 years in areas such as technology, environment, trade, and education.

>> Visitors will also enjoy Rashid and Latifa’s adventures at Jubilee Stage in the evening.

- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com