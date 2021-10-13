UAE to turn 50: Celebrations begin 50 days before National Day

Here's how you can join the daily activities.

As the UAE begins a 50-day countdown to its 50th National Day, everyone who calls the Emirates home is invited to celebrations that start today.

For the first time in the history of the country, National Day festivities were launched 50 days before December 2.

Here’s a touching video clip that shows residents of all nationalities are invited to the grand celebration:

A series of activities will be posted daily on the UAE National Day’s social media platforms, @OfficialUAEND.

These activities include visiting attractions, discovering hidden gems around the country, and learning and singing the UAE’s national anthem. Residents will also be asked to submit photographs of different UAE locations that are meaningful to them. Families and friends are sure to enjoy fun-filled events leading up to the National Day.

The public is encouraged to participate and share their experiences with others using the hashtag #50celebrations.

“We cannot but acknowledge and admire the UAE’s achievements for the past 50 years, culminating towards an exceptional year,” Shaikha Al Ketbi, head of creative strategy of the Year of the 50th.

“With over 200 nationalities living in the UAE, we invite everyone who calls the UAE home to celebrate by learning more about the traditions and rituals that make our nation, and participate in our daily activities in the lead-up to the official National Day ceremony,” she added.

The Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee also invites all government entities, private companies, schools and organisations to join the nation in celebrating every day for the next 50 days.

The official 50th National Day event will take place on December 2. More information about the ceremony will be announced soon.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared 2021 as ‘The Year of the 50th’ to commemorate the nation’s founding in 1971.

Since April 2021, those who call the UAE home have been invited to celebrate their achievements, honour the ‘Early Dreamers’ in their families, and write ‘Letters to the Future’ about the progress they wish to see in the next 50 years to come.