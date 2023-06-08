UAE: Lulu hypermarket reduces plastic bag consumption by 90%

Marking World Environment Day, the brand further renews its commitment to a greener and eco-friendlier planet

Thu 8 Jun 2023

Lulu Hypermarket has announced reducing plastic bag consumption by 90 per cent.

It was last year that Lulu Hypermarket, the retail division of Abu Dhabi-headquartered Lulu Group International, launched a campaign to promote use of eco-friendly reusable bags. Following the successful launch of the initiative, the retailer has used more than 3 million eco-friendly shopping bags. The initiative is in line with the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy. Earlier this week, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) noted that the implementation of the ban of the single-use plastic policy since June 1, 2022, has led to up to 95 per cent reduction in the use of single-use plastic bags within its first year.

Marking World Environment Day, Lulu Hypermarket further renewed its commitment to a greener and eco-friendlier planet. In association with Sparklo, global cleantech company, Lulu has introduced reverse vending machines (RVMs) across its hypermarkets in the UAE.

Sparklo’s RVMs are designed to efficiently identify, sort, and process recyclable materials, ensuring they are properly handled. Shoppers can conveniently deposit plastic bottles and cans in the RVM for further recycling and be rewarded for their environmentally conscious actions.

Maxim Kaplevich, founder and CEO of Sparklo, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Lulu Group across the UAE during the Year of Sustainability. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our commitment to promoting recycling in the region. At Sparklo, we believe in integrating sustainability seamlessly into everyday life, making it enjoyable for everyone. Our mission is to provide convenient access to RVMs and transform recycling into a rewarding and engaging experience. Together with Lulu Group we are driving positive change and shaping a more sustainable tomorrow.”

V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications for Lulu Group, noted: “At Lulu Hypermarket, sustainability has always been a core value. Through campaigns, energy-saving appliances, recyclable packaging and dedicated counters, we promote sustainable retail behaviours. Our latest initiatives and partnerships reflect our commitment to an environmentally conscious shopping experience for our valued shoppers.”

Moreover, on World Environment Day, Lulu Hypermarket distributed plants to its shoppers and actively participated in tree planting initiatives.

Among other initiatives to support sustainability, Lulu has implemented solar carports and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in its car parking areas at Lulu Silicon Central Mall. The solar carport project spans 5,500sqm and is estimated to generate 1.7 GWh of clean energy each year, resulting in offsetting over 1,205 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the growth of nearly 20,000 tree seedlings over a span of 10 years.

