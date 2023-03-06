UAE: 7 emirates sign Net Zero 2050 Charter to develop policies for climate action

Cimate change affects public health, food and water security, wildlife and biodiversity; and causes air pollution, highlights minister

Photo: Twitter

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 7:29 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has witnessed the signing of the UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter. The charter provides for the development of action plans, policies and strategies for climate action. It relies on measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions in each of the seven emirates, in addition to identifying the activities and procedures that generate the emissions.

It will focus on areas and opportunities of the utmost importance in the National Net Zero 2050 Pathway, including transport, construction, industry and other sectors.

The federal government — represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment — and the local governments of the seven emirates will cooperate to implement and monitor initiatives and measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on biodiversity, environment, biosecurity and public health.

The charter supports the objectives of the National Net Zero by 2050 pathway, unveiled at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The charter was signed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; secretary-generals of the executive councils of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah; and the director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah.

Almheiri highlighted how climate change affects public health, food and water security, wildlife and biodiversity; and causes air pollution.

The charter will contribute to global climate action in order to ensure a more sustainable future for humanity, she said.

As part of the charter, local governments will be able to exchange experiences, practices, technologies and innovative solutions. Governments will be responsible for spreading knowledge and educating society on climate change issues. They will engage the public in addressing the global issue.

