Emirati businessman donates Dh5 million to Sheikh Mohammed's Mother's Endowment campaign

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 3:16 PM

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, owner of the GINCO Group, announced a contribution of Dh5 million towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dh1-billion fund was established to honour mothers by supporting the education of millions around the world.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects the UAE’s mission of extending aid to communities and vulnerable populations around the world.

Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath said that the campaign "allows philanthropists, institutions and businesses to compete for the good of communities and to support the UAE’s humanitarian and charity initiatives that positively impact lives across dozens of countries."

“Supporting the education of millions is no doubt the best gift to give our mothers, allowing more people to help create a better future for young generations where they can ensure sustainable and comprehensive development of their communities,” he added.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across six main channels. These include the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae) and a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

