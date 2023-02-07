UAE: Firefighters bring blaze in mall under control

The conversational chatbot 'draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses', according to a blog post by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
A fire that broke out on the roof of RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday afternoon has now been put out. Video circulating on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing out of the mall.
The Civil Defence team was immediately dispatched to the location, and along with the mall management, the blaze on the roof was brought under control. No casualties were reported, and the authorities ensured the health and safety of all tenants and shoppers were the top priority.
In a statement, the mall management said: "Following a small fire that took place on the roof of the RAK Mall, Line Investments & Property confirm that the mall management took all necessary precautions to contain the fire with no causalities and that the mall is back to normal operations."
