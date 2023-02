UAE: Fire breaks out in multiple stores in Abu Dhabi

Authorities urge residents to obtain information from official sources only

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 7:00 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 7:10 AM

A fire has broken out in multiple stores on Khalifa bin Zayed International road, Abu Dhabi Police have said.

The police have said that Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and other authorities are responding to the situation.

Authorities have urged residents to obtain information only from official sources.

