UAE wards Dh2.7-billion defence deals on Day 4 of Idex

A total of 1,350 companies from 65 countries have taken part in the exhibition that runs till February 24, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 8:17 PM

The Tawazun Council has awarded 10 defence and security contracts worth Dh2.7 billion to international and local firms on the fourth day of the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The total value of contracts Tawazun Council signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and Abu Dhabi Police for the four days of Idex and Navdex 2023 has reached Dh21.14 billion for 44 deals.

UAE companies received 6 deals (Dh1.2 billion) of the 10 deals signed on Monday, while the remaining 4 contracts (Dh1.5billion) were awarded to international companies.

The announcement was made at a press conference held by Tawazun Council’s official Spokesmen Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of Adnec Group.

The biggest local contract, worth Dh902 million, was awarded to Norinco, through International Golden Group, to procure an AR3 multiple launcher rocket system and in-country services. Another contract, worth Dh91 million, was signed with Edge Group’s subsidiary Earth to supply thermal cameras for guns.

A contract worth Dh53 million was signed with Tamalex International to provide technical support for vehicles, as well as maintenance and spare part supply services.

Three more contracts were signed with International Golden Group: a contract worth Dh65 million to procure a thermo-camera and thermoscope, a contract worth Dh21 million to provide technical support services for SAP system, and a contract worth Dh24 million to provide a communication system for vessels with technical support services and logistic services.

Announcing the fourth day’s deals with international companies, Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi said: “The Council seeks to maximise value for money through innovative budgeting and acquisition systems, sustain technology and innovation to support national industry needs, secure defence and security industry through robust regulations, and accelerate ecosystem growth by nationalising key acquisitions and capabilities, driving local content and creating in-country value.”

The international contracts announced on Thursday included a Dh1.26 billion contract with France’s MBDA to procure MICA missiles, and a contract worth Dh36 million with Italy’s Leonardo to procure C4I systems’ spare parts.

Tawazun Council also signed a Dh79 million contract with the US company Harris International to provide technical support and training services on C4I systems, and a contract worth Dh165 million with US Kaman Precision Products to procure ammunition fuses.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, an Adnec Group subsidiary, announced the conclusion of the Idex Next Gen Award at Idex & Navdex 2023, which was attended by 34 startups from 52 countries.

He credited Idex success to the unwavering support of its partners, including the Ministry of Defense and Tawazun Council.

A total of 1,350 companies from 65 countries have taken part in Idex and Navdex 2023 that runs till February 24, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

ALSO READ: