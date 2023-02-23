UAE: Next road closures announced for cycling event on February 24

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until the event is over

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 4:39 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the closure of some roads on Friday, February 24, to make way for UAE Tour 2023, a major cycling event that is being hosted by the emirate.

The authorities took to social media to map out the routes that will be affected. They advised motorists to use alternate routes.

Closures will begin at 12.35pm, and routes will be opened up at 2.51pm. Some of the major routes that will be affected are:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Street

Khuzam Road

Corniche Road

Shamal Bridge

Al Digdaga Bridge

Yanas Mountain Exit

Al Duhaisah Road

Abdullah bin Mohammed Street

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

The tour will once again see the world’s top male cyclists descend on the Middle East for seven days of incredible road racing. The first edition of the tour began in 2019, and saw cyclists take the professional Peloton across seven stages of racing throughout the country.

This year, the route for the 2023 men’s tour will start and end in Abu Dhabi, with riders tackling arid terrain in the UAE as they pass significant Emirati landmarks over the week.

ALSO READ: