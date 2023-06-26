Eid Al Adha in UAE: Authority warns of hazards of fireworks; minimum fine of Dh50,000

"Beware of fireworks", the message by the country's Public Prosecution said on Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 11:12 PM

The UAE's Public Prosecution on Monday reminded residents about the hazards of playing with fireworks ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Taking to Twitter, the authority reminded residents of the dangers of playing with fireworks.

"Beware of fireworks", the message said. Adding that the evening could begin with joy but end with a burn.

This isn't the first time that the authority is reminding residents of the hazards of using fireworks.

Police forces across the country have earlier warned residents, particularly parents, of the dangers associated with the use of illegal firecrackers during celebrations.

They have also stated at numerous occasions that a fine imposed on those who violate this rule will not be less than Dh50,000.

