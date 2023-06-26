Eid Al Adha in UAE: Authority warns of hazards of fireworks; minimum fine of Dh50,000

Dubai: Plan to renew residency visa, entry permit during Eid holidays? Here are the GDRFA office timings
Customer Happiness Centre at DXB, Terminal 3 will remain open to provide the services from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm throughout this period
The UAE's Public Prosecution on Monday reminded residents about the hazards of playing with fireworks ahead of Eid Al Adha.
Taking to Twitter, the authority reminded residents of the dangers of playing with fireworks.
"Beware of fireworks", the message said. Adding that the evening could begin with joy but end with a burn.
This isn't the first time that the authority is reminding residents of the hazards of using fireworks.
Police forces across the country have earlier warned residents, particularly parents, of the dangers associated with the use of illegal firecrackers during celebrations.
They have also stated at numerous occasions that a fine imposed on those who violate this rule will not be less than Dh50,000.
ALSO READ:
Customer Happiness Centre at DXB, Terminal 3 will remain open to provide the services from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm throughout this period
AADC supplies water and electricity to more than 250,000 customers through its sustainable distribution network
The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced
Annual shopping festival featuring concerts, raffles, dining and shopping offers will take place from June 29 to September 3
Anyone purchasing two raffle tickets from the website or stores in the airport arrivals area will receive an additional two tickets to the July 3 draw for free
The meteor shower is named after the constellation Bootes, as the radiant lies in it
The Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day in Islam, will fall on Tuesday, June 27 this year
The team will ensure that pilgrims are administered the requisite vaccinations and conduct health screenings