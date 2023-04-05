Illegal fireworks in UAE: Police urge parents to protect children from potential burns, injury

The use of crackers is strictly prohibited in the country, with possible penalties including imprisonment and a fine of Dh100,000

Protect your children from the dangers of fireworks, the Abu Dhabi Police warns parents in the UAE, as part of their annual awareness campaign against illegal firecrackers.

In a video advisory posted to Twitter, the force calls on parents to tighten control over their children and prevent them from buying and using fireworks. Children tend to be tempted to purchase crackers during festive periods such as Eid, the authority warns, but the consequences of using them can be severe, leading to physical injury such as burns or even permanent disfiguration.

Fireworks can also cause panic and disturbance to residents, including patients and the elderly, the advisory adds. Their use is strictly prohibited in the country – a federal law concerning weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment, and hazardous materials includes fireworks under its definition of explosives.

Last month, Dubai Police had warned residents that the law prohibits them from acquiring, possessing, importing, exporting, re-exporting, transiting, shipping in stages, trading, manufacturing, repairing, transporting, or disposing of explosives in any form, without obtaining a licence or permit from the licensing authority or the entity concerned.

Anyone caught dealing with fireworks in any manner without a licence can face imprisonment for a period not less than one year, and a fine not less than Dh100,000, an officer warned residents.

