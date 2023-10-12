UAE schools: When is the mid-term break?

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Many schools in the UAE are headed for a mid-term break staring next week.

Several institutions will begin their holiday on Monday, October 16, and students will resume classes on Monday, October 23, the following week.

Other schools have announced that children will be off later in the week with many only enjoying a two-day off next week on Thursday and Friday, which cumulatively accounts to four days of holidays, if the weekend is taken into consideration.

It is worth noting that schools are allowed some flexibility with the calendar providing they complete the minimum number of school days with 188 days for the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum and 182 days for international curriculum.

‘Every lesson counts’

Wayne Howsen, Principal, The Aquila School said: “Every lesson counts so this week is a normal week of amazing learning, with half term break taking place next week. Some key highlights of learning taking place this week include drama workshop week for our pupils in Years 5 and 6. This means each year group works together to put on a production in just one week.”

Headteachers highlight students over the course of the last one-and-a-half months also engaged in many extra-curricular activities and charity initiatives to broaden their learning.

At some schools primary and secondary students “pitched their business ideas as part of their school learning.”

“We also have a group of secondary students in Greece this week on a hands-on culture and history lesson,” added Howsen.

School leaders emphasise lessons will continue until the final day with careful planning and organisation being essential for effective teaching and learning outcomes.

Jenny Evans, Senior Deputy Principal, GEMS Royal Dubai School, said, “We will finish this Friday, 13 October for the mid-term break. Learning continues until the very last day, and the student-led assemblies planned for Friday will celebrate successes from the term so far.”

Introduction of new courses

Many schools welcomed new families in the new school year and introduced novel courses in their curriculum, while making sure these families settle down comfortably with the institution’s routine.

Neal Oates, Principal, Star International School, Midif said: “This week has been a busy one. We have had the launch of our new Monster Phonics Curriculum, with students coming dressed as something that showcased their favourite Monster Phonic. In the Primary, our students are taking their parents through their learning by presenting a showcase. As a growing school, we have launched its Sixth Forum this year, and it has been an exciting time.

“We are ensuring our new families throughout the school are embedding themselves in our community.”

Principals also highlighted other notable sporting events to be organised at competitive levels, during the break.

Belle Wagner, Head of School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said: “We are heading for our half-term break on Monday16 October, with students returning to school on Monday 23 October. The Dubai Schools Games Par 3 Golf Championships is a notable event promoted by WSO during the half-term break. We are incredibly fortunate to have welcomed over 1000 new students representing 107 nationalities since the start of this academic year.”

