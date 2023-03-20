UAE schools get a busy schedule in last week before spring break

As the break begins on March 27, schools have calendars filled with family consultation days, staff trainings, special Ramadan sessions

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 9:03 PM

Headteachers of UAE schools opine that the last week of school before the commencement of the spring break is packed with many learning opportunities for students.

The two-week long spring holidays begin on March 27 for most international curricula schools in the UAE.

Craig Halsall, principal, Reach British School, said: “Many of our students have also been busy preparing messages for their mothers to celebrate Arabic Mother’s Day. Also, many of our students are currently taking part in the ISP Arabic Spelling Bee, which has them focused on the Arabic language as they compete against their peers from other ISP Schools in the region.

“We have our family consultation days happening this week. Our families will not only spend time with their wards' teachers, but they will also attend a range of curriculum workshops. Our parent advisory board will also meet to continue discussions about the next phase of our school improvement plans,” she added.

“We are also excitedly putting together plans for our community Iftar that will take place the week we all return from break. Our students are also looking forward to participating it the ISP Holy Quran Competition which will also take place after the Spring Break.”

Staff meetings and trainings high on school agenda

Teachers will be engaged in staff wellbeing meetings and several trainings.

“Our Librarians are busy putting together a list of recommendations of English and Arabic books our students can read during their Spring Break. Our Arabic teachers are also working with our students to prepare them for the ISP Holy Quran competition, which will start after the break,” said Dr Jay Teston, principal, Nibras International School.

“We are so proud that our students engage in these activities, as they support the UAE National Agenda and also ensure our students develop literacy proficiency in both languages.

“Many of our mothers will join us at school as we host our Arabic Mother’s Day Picnic in our Elementary School. Our students have made lovely cards, will sing a special song, and celebrate all amazing mothers as they all enjoy a snack together. Our secondary students have also prepared messages and will share them to mark the day,” he added.

Educating students about Ramadan

Institutions are organising staff versus student games, reading events, STEAM competitions, business forums, and parent workshops in the week leading up to the holidays.

James McDonald, principal/CEO of Wesgreen International School, Sharjah said: “We ensure that our students are educated about the holy month of Ramadan, its rituals and history through assemblies, presentations and their lessons. Teachers encourage our students to reflect on their values and practices during this special time of year.”

Emmanuel Keteku, principal of GEMS Winchester School – Fujairah said: “We are committed to educating our students about the values and traditions of the holy month of Ramadan. The school has organised a range of engaging activities, one of which is a special assembly for students of all grades. This assembly will showcase presentations that offer valuable insights into the meaning and spiritual practices of Ramadan, as well as its impact on Muslim communities in the UAE and around the globe. In addition, the school has planned numerous classroom activities that include lessons on the history of Ramadan, the principles of Islamic charity, and the importance of prayer and reflection in daily life.”