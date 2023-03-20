UAE: University raises Dh25,000 to build classroom for underprivileged students in Ghana

American University of Sharjah collects funds through Student Council, club activities, charity box, coupon donations

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 2:13 PM

Student volunteers at the American University of Sharjah have raised Dh25,000 to build a classroom in Ghana for underprivileged school students. Upon its completion, the classroom will bear the name 'AUS Student Classroom.'

The fundraising activities were carried out by AUS Community Services and Outreach in collaboration with Sharjah Charity International (SCI).

Fatima Abdelrahman, a finance major with a minor in accounting and one of the student volunteers in the fundraising drive, spoke about the power of charitable giving. “Donating to charity is an act of altruism that has the power to transform lives and communities, not just for the individuals who receive the benefits but also for the givers themselves. In addition to the emotional and psychological rewards that come with giving, it is an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the world and leave a lasting impact that extends beyond our time in the world.”

She added: “Education opens doors to new opportunities, broadens horizons and inspires creativity and innovation. I believe it is imperative that every child has access to education in an environment that is safe and comfortable because education is so much more than words on a page. It's a social environment, the quietness between lectures and the existence in a space dedicated to knowledge and learning.”

Abdelrahman ran the help desk, where she spoke to students about the importance of this initiative.

“There was no such thing as a small donation. I am proud to have been part of something that is so important. Prior to the fundraiser, AUS Community Service and Outreach Coordinator Amawi El Khalifa told us that the key to the work we were doing was to ‘believe.’ She said you have to believe in a cause so deeply to make it successful. She said regardless of whether you reach your goal in the end, it is your belief that will help you succeed,” said Abdulrahman.

Siva Durga Adduri, a first-year computer engineering major and student volunteer in the fundraising campaign, said that her participation came from a strong desire to make a difference in the life of school students.

“I was exhilarated to know that AUS is building a classroom for students in Ghana. Education is of primary importance for any child and building a classroom with amenities is the first step to a child's bright future. I believe this initiative is very important, and I truly really hope it makes a difference in the lives who need it most. It's nearly impossible for me individually to make a change in the lives of those students, but this opportunity helped me be part of a larger effort that for sure will make an impact,” she said.

Adduri’s role was to help raise funds for the initiative by talking to students and collecting donations and she was very excited about the reaction she received from students. “Students I spoke with showed immense interest and generously donated to the initiative. Volunteering is one of the best ways to give back to the community. It reminds us of how fortunate we are to be getting quality education, while there might be millions of children who haven't even received primary education,” she said.

Enjoying strong partnerships with many philanthropic organisations, AUS offers its students diverse volunteering experiences that support the university’s institutional values and prepare students to become outward-looking and responsible individuals ready to contribute to the development of society.

“As AUS celebrates its 25th anniversary, we wanted to further expand our impact by taking part in one of SCI’s international projects to give back to the wider international community and we are proud of the results. We will continue our efforts to make a difference, locally and internationally, fostering a spirit of volunteerism among the AUS community as we strive to make a difference in the lives of communities,” said Aisha Ali, Community Service and Outreach Manager at AUS.

ALSO READ: