Dubai jobs: Expats offered salaries between Dh10,000 to Dh50,000 at government firms

Candidates interested in these vacancies can apply through the government’s recruitment portal

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM

Public sector jobs are much sought-after among jobseekers globally – and it’s no different in the UAE, either.

Foreign workers, both skilled and unskilled, account for a decent portion of employees in the local and federal government entities.

In Dubai, a number of government entities such as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dubai Women Establishment, Department of Finance, Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government and others have advertised to fill a number of vacancies, which are open to expatriates as well.

Most of these jobs are open for professionals and highly-skilled job-seekers. Some public entities are offering salaries between Dh10,000 to Dh50,000, depending on the nature of the roles.

Below is the list of full-time jobs that have been listed by the Dubai government companies and are open to all nationalities. Candidates who are interested in the jobs can apply through the government’s recruitment portal.

Job: Consultant-General Surgery for Hepatobiliary (Dubai Hospital)

Entity: Dubai Academic Health Corporation

Salary: Dh40,000-50,000

Requirement: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent

Radiographer

Entity: Dubai Academic Health Corporation

Salary: Less than Dh10,000

Requirement: Bachelor's degree/higher diploma in Radiography from a recognised university

Multimedia Specialist

Entity: Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government

Salary: Dh10,000-20,000

Requirement: Bachelor's degree in film studies, cinematography, multimedia, digital production or a related field. A Master's degree in a related field will be a plus.

Instructional Designer

Entity: Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government

Salary: Dh10,000-20,000

Requirement: Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as education, instructional design, education and technology. A Master’s degree is a plus. 5 years of experience in instructional design. Experience in a higher education environment is a plus.

Chief Systems Officer

Entity: Department of Finance

Requirement: Eight years of experience with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent or 4-year experience with a Master's degree in relevant fields

Chief Business Continuity Specialist

Entity: Department of Finance

Requirement: 16-year experience for a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent; eight-year experience for a Master’s degree; six years for a PhD in similar fields of work

Senior IT Auditor

Entity: Financial Audit Authority

Requirement: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field

Financial Auditor

Entity: Financial Audit Authority

Requirement: Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance

Chief Specialist - Enterprise Architecture

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Masters’ degree in IT, Computer Sciences or Engineering, Program Management Professional (PgMP)

Clinical Dietitian (Rashid Hospital)

Entity: Dubai Academic Health Corporation

Requirement: Bachelor's degree

Fitness Supervisor

Entity: Dubai Women Establishment

Requirement: Higher diploma

Dubai Licensing Expert

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: PhD in Business Administration from a recognized university; 13-15 years of related experience

Chief Engineer - Urban Planning & Quality of Life

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Bachelor’s Degree in architecture, or civil engineering from a recognised university

Senior Engineer - Corporate Security

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering from a recognised university; 3-7 years of working experience.

Senior Internal Auditor - Specialty Audit

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Bachelor's Degree in finance, accounting/IT from a recognised university; 5 years experience, preferably in the field of fraud investigating/examining and internal auditing.

Project Manager - Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Bachelor of computer science or equivalent degree with PMP and Master preferred; 8 years of working experience.

Senior Internal Auditor - Operations & Corporate Support Audit

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Bachelor’s degree in accounting/finance/business administration from a recognised university; 5 years of relevant working experience

Senior Specialist - Quality, Health, Safety & Sustainability Office

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Bachelor's degree

Chief Specialist - Data Management

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Master in Data Science/ Computer Science/Statistics/ Mathematics/ Research; Hands-on experience with Hadoop and Big Data management technologies preferred.

Chief Specialist - Services Assurance & Improvement

Entity: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirement: Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Quality from a well-known university.

