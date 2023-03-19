Dubai jobs: Expats offered salaries between Dh10,000 to Dh50,000 at government firms

Ditch the boring, overdone answers. Read to know how to make a lasting impression in an interviewer’s mind through the best way to answer this question in job interviews.
Public sector jobs are much sought-after among jobseekers globally – and it’s no different in the UAE, either.
Foreign workers, both skilled and unskilled, account for a decent portion of employees in the local and federal government entities.
In Dubai, a number of government entities such as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dubai Women Establishment, Department of Finance, Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government and others have advertised to fill a number of vacancies, which are open to expatriates as well.
Most of these jobs are open for professionals and highly-skilled job-seekers. Some public entities are offering salaries between Dh10,000 to Dh50,000, depending on the nature of the roles.
Below is the list of full-time jobs that have been listed by the Dubai government companies and are open to all nationalities. Candidates who are interested in the jobs can apply through the government’s recruitment portal.
Entity: Dubai Academic Health Corporation
Salary: Dh40,000-50,000
Requirement: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent
Entity: Dubai Academic Health Corporation
Salary: Less than Dh10,000
Requirement: Bachelor's degree/higher diploma in Radiography from a recognised university
Entity: Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government
Salary: Dh10,000-20,000
Requirement: Bachelor's degree in film studies, cinematography, multimedia, digital production or a related field. A Master's degree in a related field will be a plus.
Entity: Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government
Salary: Dh10,000-20,000
Requirement: Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as education, instructional design, education and technology. A Master’s degree is a plus. 5 years of experience in instructional design. Experience in a higher education environment is a plus.
Entity: Department of Finance
Requirement: Eight years of experience with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent or 4-year experience with a Master's degree in relevant fields
Entity: Department of Finance
Requirement: 16-year experience for a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent; eight-year experience for a Master’s degree; six years for a PhD in similar fields of work
Entity: Financial Audit Authority
Requirement: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field
Entity: Financial Audit Authority
Requirement: Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Masters’ degree in IT, Computer Sciences or Engineering, Program Management Professional (PgMP)
Entity: Dubai Academic Health Corporation
Requirement: Bachelor's degree
Entity: Dubai Women Establishment
Requirement: Higher diploma
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: PhD in Business Administration from a recognized university; 13-15 years of related experience
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Bachelor’s Degree in architecture, or civil engineering from a recognised university
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering from a recognised university; 3-7 years of working experience.
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Bachelor's Degree in finance, accounting/IT from a recognised university; 5 years experience, preferably in the field of fraud investigating/examining and internal auditing.
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Bachelor of computer science or equivalent degree with PMP and Master preferred; 8 years of working experience.
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Bachelor’s degree in accounting/finance/business administration from a recognised university; 5 years of relevant working experience
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Bachelor's degree
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Master in Data Science/ Computer Science/Statistics/ Mathematics/ Research; Hands-on experience with Hadoop and Big Data management technologies preferred.
Entity: Roads and Transport Authority
Requirement: Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Quality from a well-known university.
