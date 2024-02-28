UAE: Date announced for public school registrations for 2024-2025 academic year

With the chance of babies being born on a leap day at one in around 1,500, there are an estimated five million leaplings in the world today
The Emirates Schools Establishment, UAE's government body operating public schools, has announced that public school registrations for the academic year 2024 - 2025 will be open from Monday, March 4, until March 15, 2024.
The registration will be open for the following categories of students from all emirates, from kindergarten to twelfth grade:
1. Newcomers, or students joining for the first time
2. Students who want to transfer to a public school from a private one
3. Students who want to transfer to a public school from a school outside the country
- Applications will only be taken if they are submitted within the period mentioned.
- All data in the application and documents must be accurate.
- The school selected must be within the geographical area of the student's residence.
Registrations can be done through the ESE website or through the mobile app.
ALSO READ:
With the chance of babies being born on a leap day at one in around 1,500, there are an estimated five million leaplings in the world today
The bike is packed with plenty of features and also acts as a hotspot to extend connectivity anywhere
'Eligible people will be able to go directly to the immigration and get the 10-year visa issued'
Currently, there are public parking spaces allocated for free for a limited time across the emirate for electric cars
A total of 103 inspection campaigns were carried out in 2023 in collaboration with four federal and local government entities
This year’s edition will be staged at Dubai Festival City from February 29 to March 3
Top official says, ‘We have the right to compete for parking services at malls and other private developments’
Passengers at the airport need not worry about unexpected ailments, pre-flight wellness checks, or any emergencies