More than Dh10,000 prize: UAE schools to compete in AI hackathon from March 1-3

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 6:38 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 7:06 PM

A total of 35 high school teams, composed of three students each, will be competing in the inaugural InnovAIte Hackathon happening between March 1 and 3.

The hackathon, held in collaboration with the UAE’s National Program for Coders, is “aimed at encouraging and supporting high school students from diverse backgrounds to build novel and creative projects in relation to AI technology.”

Students will be guided on how to implement AI solutions in their projects. No prior knowledge of AI is required, but prior coding experience is needed.

Organisers said participants during the three-day hackathon are expected to “design functional projects using AI technologies to help their peers and community.”

“Unlike other hackathons, we want to show students that maximising the use of AI does not require complex mathematics or tedious data processing which have steep learning curves. Instead, with the use of APIs and open-source tools, students can implement full stack AI solutions,” they added.

How to join

Registration is open to all high school students in the UAE. It is free and can be done on InnovAIte Hackathon's website.

Total prizes are worth more than Dh10,000 and the presentation of trophies and prize ceremony will be done at DIFC Fintech Hive in Dubai. The event is sponsored by Emirates NBD, DIFC and Hale Education, with support from OpenAI (parent company of ChatGPT).

“Our goal is to make this an annual competition that inspires, encourages and supports high school students from diverse backgrounds to compete in the emerging world of AI,” organisers said.

Zayed University concludes hackathon

Meanwhile, Zayed University (ZU) recently concluded its 3rd Annual Digital Transformation Hackathon organised by CTI NextGen Center. The event, which took place as part of the UAE’s Month of Innovation, focused on AI & sustainability.

Students from ZU, the American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, University of Dubai, engaged in a range of workshops and mentorship sessions as they showcased their skills in blockchain, big data, and augmented reality. The challenges during the event were crafted in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Dr. Fatma Taher, director - NextGen Center Zayed University College of Technological Innovation, and event organiser, said: “This year's hackathon has seen an incredible surge in student participation. With more students joining forces from various universities across the UAE, we're igniting a powerful movement towards innovation and sustainability. Together, we're not just solving challenges; we're shaping the future we aspire to live in.”

