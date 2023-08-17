Studying 18 hours, playing video games: How UAE's A-level toppers prepared for their exams

From making timetables and ensuring that they got time to relax, here is how students aced their tests this year

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 7:22 PM

Since the day he started Year 13, Egyptian expat Rakan Rouchdi studied regularly. Some days he studied for 18 hours from 8am to 2am. “It was hard, but I really enjoyed studying,” he said. “My goal was clear, and I wanted to make sure that I reached it. I am glad that everything went according to the plan.” He was reacting after a stellar performance at the A-levels.

Rakan Rouchdi

The student of GEMS Wellington Academy- Dubai Silicon Oasis said that the biggest sacrifice he made was to give up on football. “I love playing football but towards the end I gave it up to focus on my studies,” he said. His father Ismail said that he was impressed with the way Rakan worked. “He really turned a new leaf in Year 13 and was great at time management,” he said. “Some days I would drag him outdoors to play to help him relax. He has really earned the good results.”

Thousands of students across the country got their A-level results on Thursday. Students from the UAE showcased a stellar performance with many schools registering a 100% pass rate.

For Dhairya Chopra, who scored 4 A*s and an A, it was regular studying over two years that helped him achieve a good score. The student at Cambridge International School, Dubai said that he mostly tried to stay away from social media during these years. “It is an unnecessary distraction,” he said. “However, I did use the platform Reddit. On some forums specifically for A-level students, people would ask certain questions. I would write answers to explain them as it helped me understand concepts better.”

Dhairya Chopra

Study methods

Brighton College Al Ain’s Head Boy Mubarak AlKhyeli said that there was no one-size-fits-all method of studying. “For some people it helps when teachers explain in class,” he said. “For others, they understand better when they watch YouTube videos. So, it is important to find the study method that suits you the best. Also, students should forget their ego and reach out for help to their classmates or teachers whenever they need it.”

Mubarak AlKhyeli

The Emirati topper said the hardest sacrifice for him was to give up time with his family. “Whenever my family used to go out, I would stay back and study,” he said. “That was the hardest thing for me.” With his grades, he has landed a spot in his top choice of Cardiff University. “I will finish my mandatory year of military service before heading off to university,” he said. “I want to pursue Financial Mathematics.”

Meanwhile Armeen Tauseef, who scored 3 As said that she learnt from her mistakes. “For my AS levels, I studied probably three weeks before the exam and that was my worst mistake,” she said. “So, this time, I made a timetable and stuck to it. It helped me study much better.”

Armeen Tauseef

Mental burden

For Brighton College, Al Ain student Ala’a Alazizi, making a schedule and sticking to it was what helped him score 3 A*s in his exams. However, even more important to him was finding time to relax. “The mental burden of the A-level exams is really intense, and I always made sure to relax,” he said. “I would spend my downtime with my brothers or playing video games. It helped me to not much too much mental pressure on myself.”

Ala’a Alazizi

Matthew van Otterdijk from Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park also agreed. “You can’t study for six or eight hours a day for months on an end,” he said. “So, you have to manage your interests and find time to relax. I would always spend the evenings either watching something on TV or reading and that just helped me unwind. I would advise everyone to eat well and exercise regularly. Self-care is very important for the mental wellbeing of students.”

Matthew van Otterdijk

Mohamed Adam Khan, who scored 4 A*s said the biggest challenge he faced was to juggle other responsibilities in addition to studying.

Mohamed Adam Khan

“I had to find time for college applications and to just meet up friends or stay connected,” he said. “That is why it is important study regularly right from the start.”

