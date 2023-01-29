Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi appointed as President of AUS

Sheikh Sultan steps down from the presidency of the American University of Sharjah after 25 years

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 9:02 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, appointed Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi as the President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), and chairperson of its board of trustees.

On Sunday, the Sharjah Ruler issued Emiri Decree No. (6) of 2023 regarding the appointment.

Sheikh Sultan stated that after 25 years of continuous work in the presidency of the AUS, where it reached the stage of perfection with the help of university chancellors and members of the board of trustees, it is time to step down from the position of the university president and give the opportunity to a new generation to lead the university, with the assistance of the university chancellor and members of the board of trustees.

The Sharjah Ruler stated that Sheikha Bodour was chosen because of her knowledge and competence to be the president of the AUS, highlighting that he will not be far from Sheikha Bodour and from the AUS as well.