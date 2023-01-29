Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi appointed as President of AUS

The plaintiff challenged the ruling to the appeals court which has upheld the verdict by the lower court
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, appointed Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi as the President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), and chairperson of its board of trustees.
On Sunday, the Sharjah Ruler issued Emiri Decree No. (6) of 2023 regarding the appointment.
Sheikh Sultan stated that after 25 years of continuous work in the presidency of the AUS, where it reached the stage of perfection with the help of university chancellors and members of the board of trustees, it is time to step down from the position of the university president and give the opportunity to a new generation to lead the university, with the assistance of the university chancellor and members of the board of trustees.
The Sharjah Ruler stated that Sheikha Bodour was chosen because of her knowledge and competence to be the president of the AUS, highlighting that he will not be far from Sheikha Bodour and from the AUS as well.
The plaintiff challenged the ruling to the appeals court which has upheld the verdict by the lower court
Take a bite of the buttery, crescent-shaped delicacy — a symbol of French gastronomy, which is increasingly getting popular, globally
Dubai is fast growing as one of the most preferred destinations for couples to hold their celebrations
Around 800 delegates are expected to attend the event and a number of speakers will be sharing stories of success, especially how they created opportunities for others during the pandemic
The country has been witnessing heavy rains over the last three days
The service is offered in seven languages, which are, Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese
From the age of 13 years, Mohammed Hassan Ali Akbaryan has been witnessing the growth story of Dubai
Seven people killed after a Palestinian gunman shot at people in a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov boulevard