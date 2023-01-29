Abu Dhabi: Adek identifies education fields for scholarships in top 150 international universities

Applications are open until March 31 for high-performing Grade 12 / Year 13 students and undergraduates aged 24

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 3:23 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has identified education fields for Abu Dhabi scholarships for distinguished Emirati students in the top 150 international universities across 20 countries.

The programmes include education, administration, business and law, arts and humanities, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary medicine, social and behavioural sciences, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, health and well-being, in addition to engineering, construction, and manufacturing.

Adek noted that the number of Emirati graduates of the Abu Dhabi Scholarships has reached 1,690 since 2015, while the program is currently supporting 660 students.

The program gives students the opportunity to achieve their educational aspirations.

Adek recently announced the opening of applications for this year’s Abu Dhabi Scholarships, its annual program designed to provide outstanding Emirati students with unique gateways to personalised higher education journeys at the world’s leading universities.

Applications are open until March 31, 2023, for high-performing Emirati Grade 12 / Year 13 students and undergraduates aged 24 and below to fulfil their academic potential and contribute to the ongoing development of priority industries following their graduation.

Last year, Adek launched a Dh1.9 billion scholarship programme that will provide education funds to 6,000 students by 2028.

The Khotwa (RizeUp) scholarship programme was rolled out to further enhance access to education opportunities and open new knowledge horizons for high school graduates.

The programme aims to enhance academic capabilities while providing students from a variety of academic and social backgrounds who have not previously received scholarships with future-ready skills and broad educational experiences to enable them to achieve their full potential and contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based economy.

Adek said the fully-funded scholarship programme will create opportunities for students to study for two years at community colleges in the US and Canada, before transferring their credit to any international or local university to complete their bachelor’s degrees, when necessary, requirements are met.

Adek said during the launch of the Khotwa (RizeUp) scholarship programme that it aimed to enroll 100 in the first cohort of 2022, with numbers set to increase annually to reach a total of 6,000 scholarship beneficiaries by 2028.

Students at public, private and charter schools across Abu Dhabi with a minimum GPA of 65% in their grade 12 finals are eligible to apply for the Khotwa (RizeUp) programme, providing they scored a minimum of 3.0 in IELTS tests. The same criteria apply for National Service Graduates who do not hold a bachelor’s degree. Priority will be given to candidates whose families are receiving social support.

This more accessible admission criteria enable a greater number of Emirati students who did not previously receive scholarships to study abroad in areas that fulfil their passion and also address the demands of the nation’s high-priority sectors.

ALSO READ: