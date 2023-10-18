Dubai’s Global Village opens: Fire and laser show, 3D projection, miniature city among new attractions

Photos & Videos: Neeraj Murali/KT

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 6:22 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM

A mesmerising new hourly fire and laser show performed atop the world’s largest underwater LED screen at the Dragon Lake will be the star attraction at the brand-new edition of Global Village that opened its gates to public on Wednesday.

Staff of the entertainment destination counted down to 6pm when strings of confetti, music and special dance performances welcomed the hundreds of guests who had lined up at the gates since 5pm. Dubai Police officers handed out roses to some of the first visitors.

For 55-year-old Karina from Tajikistan, it was an experience she would never forget. “I am visiting Dubai and when I heard that Global Village was opening before I returned home, I was excited,” she said. “I am here with my family, and I am so happy that I got to visit this place before I return this weekend.”

This year, the entertainment hub has begun its activities one week earlier than usual with a host of new attractions and experiences and will run until April 28, 2024.

New attractions

The iconic Dallah at the Gate of the World will be another attraction with 3D projection shows.

Additionally, there will be more than 195 rides and games at Carnaval, besides other attractions including 10 new exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, and the largest House of Fear in the region.

This year, Global Village is also introducing Mini World, a brand-new destination that celebrates cultures from around the world through miniature landmarks, street food offerings, new game and adventure zones and a mini golf zone.

With a packed schedule of 40,000 shows, the destination brings together beloved characters, concerts, street performances, and the all-new Cyber City Stunt Show – Powered by Surge. International acts like AAINJAA, Fusion Japan, and DholFoundation will also grace the Main Stage. The Kids’ Theatre will host favourites like Peter Rabbit and PJ Masks.

This year, the VIP parking zone has been relocated to the Cultural Gate and entrances and exits have been expanded with the addition of new lanes to accommodate more cars and provide a smoother journey to and from Global Village.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced an additional bus route, Route 107, from Al Nahda Bus Station, complementing the existing four routes from various locations.

Ticket prices have increased this year with regular Any Day ticket costing Dh30 at the gate. These will grant the holder entry on any day including public holidays. The ‘Value’ ticket which provides access to Global Village from Sunday to Thursday(excluding public holidays) will cost Dh25 at the gate.

Tickets purchased on the mobile app or website receive a 10% discount with Any Day tickets available for Dh27 and Value tickets costing Dh22.50.

Visitors will get to explore more than 90 cultures through 27 pavilions, 3,500 shopping outlets and several dining options.

Functioning from Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to midnight, the destination will stay open till 1am from Thursday to Sunday. Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families except when it is a public holiday.

Last year the destination welcomed a record-breaking 9 million guests, with more visitors expected this year.

