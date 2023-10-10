Reach Dubai’s Global Village for Dh10 as RTA announces 4 bus routes

Motorists who broke laws were given roses by Abu Dhabi Police as a reminder to adhere to regulations
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch four dedicated bus routes to serve visitors to Global Village for its 2023-24 season. The services will start on October 18 — the same day the attraction opens for its 28th season.
>> Route 102: From Rashidiya bus station every hour.
>> Route 103: From Al Ittihad bus station every 40 minutes.
>> Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba bus station every hour.
>> Route 106: From the Mall of the Emirates bus station every hour.
The fare of a single trip to Global Village is Dh10. The RTA deploys deluxe coaches for the service.
The RTA will also resume its electric abra service at the Global Village. Two traditional boats powered by electricity will float through the park’s water canal.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Global Village, which features entertainment, shopping experiences and cuisines from around the world, is a popular destination that opens during the UAE’s winter season. It has welcomed more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.
Entry ticket prices start at Dh22.5 for this season.
ALSO READ:
Motorists who broke laws were given roses by Abu Dhabi Police as a reminder to adhere to regulations
Foreign Ministry stressed attacks by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages, including firing of rockets at population centres, are a grave escalation
The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of exercising the utmost restraint in the ongoing Israel-Palestine escalation
During phone calls with heads of states of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Israel and Canada, Sheikh Mohamed reiterates the importance of dialogue and diplomacy
Over the course of its previous sessions, the DIPMF discussed several important and purposeful themes and topics
This year, UAE scooped up 20 medals including 5 golds at the event that was held in Hanghzou, China
They showcase the safe and secure transportation of a wide range of consumer goods
The earthquake occurred northwest of Herat resulting in more than 2,000 deaths