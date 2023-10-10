Reach Dubai’s Global Village for Dh10 as RTA announces 4 bus routes

The services will start on October 18, the same day the attraction opens for its 28th season

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 3:58 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 4:09 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch four dedicated bus routes to serve visitors to Global Village for its 2023-24 season. The services will start on October 18 — the same day the attraction opens for its 28th season.

>> Route 102: From Rashidiya bus station every hour.

>> Route 103: From Al Ittihad bus station every 40 minutes.

>> Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba bus station every hour.

>> Route 106: From the Mall of the Emirates bus station every hour.

The fare of a single trip to Global Village is Dh10. The RTA deploys deluxe coaches for the service.

The RTA will also resume its electric abra service at the Global Village. Two traditional boats powered by electricity will float through the park’s water canal.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Global Village, which features entertainment, shopping experiences and cuisines from around the world, is a popular destination that opens during the UAE’s winter season. It has welcomed more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

Entry ticket prices start at Dh22.5 for this season.

ALSO READ: