Dubai's Global Village announces 'big balloon' ride

It can accommodate up to 20 people

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 2:08 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 3:01 PM

Dubai’s Global Village will take visitors to new heights when its season 27 opens on October 25. A helium balloon ride will see visitors take off 200 feet above the ground, offering 360-degree bird’s eye views of the park and the Dubai skyline.

The ‘Global Village Big Balloon’ can accommodate up to 20 people of all ages and is also suitable for people of determination.

The helium balloon, which is as high as a six-storey building and measures 65 feet in diameter, is set to become a new landmark in the sky as it will be visible from “miles around the multicultural destination”.

Earlier, the attraction announced new experiences, including a third entrance, Happiness Gate, which will give visitors an alternative to enter the venue.

New ticket options will be introduced in season 27. A ‘Value’ ticket, valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), will encourage weekday visits, while an ‘Any Day’ ticket gives visitors the flexibility to enter Global Village any day they like. Tickets purchased on the Global Village app or website will be discounted by 10 per cent. Entry ticket prices start at just Dh18.

A new premium experience will see friends and family groups of up to eight people rent cabanas.

Naveen Jain, director - Business Development, Global Village, said: “Every season, we make sure our guests are able to experience new and exciting attractions. A balloon ride experience is on many people’s bucket lists, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to our guests. Closer to the season opening, we will be revealing more fun experiences that can be enjoyed by all the family.”

