Dubai: Global Village announces new season opening date

Park is set to host new and innovative concepts that offer truly diverse flavours and celebrate dynamic cultures from around the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 12:27 AM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 12:33 AM

Global Village is back with a new season and set to open its gate to visitors in just two months' time.

Season 27 is set to begin on October 25, 2022, with exciting new attractions and entertainment, unmatched shopping and culinary treats from around the world.

The region's leading multicultural family destination is popular amongst international guests for its immersive experience and unforgettable entertainment. The park is among the top 4 entertainment destinations globally in terms of average daily foot fall – playing host to 90 million guests since it first opened.

Each season, millions of guests enjoy dining experiences from every corner of the globe at the 200+ restaurants, cafés, and street food kiosks, which deliver unique culinary adventures.

In Season 27, the park is set to host new and innovative concepts that offer truly diverse flavours and celebrate dynamic food cultures from around the world.

Last season, Global Village designed the perfect bundle for kids, families and thrill-seekers, and visitors expect the entertainment to return this season.

The little ones might again get a dose of a fun-filled journey to Ripley’s Odditorium, 4D moving theatre and the Amazing Mirror Maze. Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone cold very well be part of season 27 as it was wildly popular with kids along with other kid-friendly rides and attractions at the Carnival funfair.

For the adventure seekers the park might bring back Transylvania Towers, Manila Mayhem, Global Burj, and the London Loop roller-coaster.

The Global Village Concert series will make a return in Season 27 with a diverse line-up of spectacular live concerts and we expect global performers and Bollywood stars to enthral us.

ALSO READ:

Season 26 was a record season with 7.8 million guests coming through the gates in just over 6 months.

Due to popular demand, the park extended Season 26, allowing guests to enjoy Eid Al Fitr festivities for the first time in its history. Village was open for 194 days, four days more than its previous record, making it the longest season ever.

The park aims to reach 100% of outlets offering cashless payments in the upcoming Season 27.

Last season, Global Village saw a whopping 700% increase in online ticket sales, with its user-friendly mobile application and website delivering a superior guest experience.