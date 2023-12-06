Dubai: Valet driver among 3 expats who won Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz Draw

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 12:49 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 1:03 PM

Three expats took home Dh100,000 in another Mahzooz weekly draw, on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

One among the three, Sayed, is a valet driver in Dubai. The 28-year-old expat from Pakistan was watching the live draw with a friend, when he saw his raffle ID on the screen.

Still under shock, his immediate plans include sharing the news with his mother and realising his dream of starting a cafeteria business in Pakistan.

Another winner, Chanikarn, is an American interior designer originally from Thailand. She landed in Dubai in April 2023 for work, and started participating in Mahzooz since August 2023 after learning about the draw from one of her friends.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 45-year-old was shocked to discover her win during an early-morning line purchase on Sunday and considers the win as her belated birthday gift. She plans to treat her mother to a vacation to Europe and is yet to decide on the rest of her spending.

Meenakshisundaram, a 55-year-old account manager from India also won this week. Married with a 25-year-old son, Meenakshisundaram has been living in Dubai for 20 years.

He has been participating in Mahzooz for several years and finally made a major win. He plans to allocate his winnings to his son's further education as well as charitable causes.

How to participate

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000, the second prize of Dh150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three guaranteed raffle winners.

ALSO READ: