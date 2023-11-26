UAE: More than 100,000 winners take home Dh1.7 million in Mahzooz draw

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 1:40 PM

On the heels of the latest win of Dh20 million by a single participant from the UAE, Mahzooz Saturday Millions awarded 119,408 winners a total prize of Dh1,775,295.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 119,408 winners scored victory as follows:

· Second prize: Twenty-three winners matched four of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh6,521 each.

· Third prize: Dh150,000 was shared by 1,275 winners, each earning Dh117.

· Fourth prize: Free Mahzooz lines worth Dh35 each were won by 19,492 winners.

· Fifth prize: 98,615 winners earned Dh5 each.

Three participants won the Triple 100 GUARANTEED raffle prize of Dh300,000 (Dh100,000 each).

For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, the second prize of Dh150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three guaranteed raffle winners.

