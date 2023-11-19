UAE: Over Dh1.9 million won at Mahzooz draw; Dh20-million prize unclaimed

In a move to make things easier for residents, the UAE government has streamlined its services through the Emirates Health Services platform
Saturday's Mahzooz draw saw 128,261 winners take home Dh1,933,520. However, unlike last week, the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this time.
The second prize of Dh2,500 each was won by 60 participants. The third prize was bagged by 1,942 winners, who took home Dh77 each. The fourth prize of a free Mahzooz entry worth Dh35 was won by 23,408 participants. The fifth prize was of Dh5 each was bagged by 102,848 winners.
Participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water for Dh35 and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, the second prize of Dh150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three guaranteed raffle winners.
