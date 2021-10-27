Dubai to issue rules for driverless cars next year, says official

During Pakistan's term as chair of Abu Dhabi Dialogue, the country will focus on legal migration and universal skill development
UAE6 hours ago
Dubai is set to become one of the first cities to issue regulations for the commercial use of autonomous vehicles next year, a senior official of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Wednesday.
In April this year, the RTA signed an agreement with the US-based autonomous car manufacturer Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, for 4,000 taxi cars. The first set of self-driving cars will hit Dubai’s roads in 2023.
“A few months ago, we signed a 15-year agreement with Cruise to introduce autonomous taxis in Dubai by the end of 2023. Initially, it will be on a small scale, but then we’ll ramp it up to thousands of taxis. It’s more of a strategic alliance. By 2023, it’s our responsibility as a government entity of Dubai to introduce regulations that would allow these vehicles to operate here. It’s a commitment from us,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Chinese, Russian firms win RTA’s self-driving vehicle challenge
>> Dubai: Autonomous self-driving delivery vehicles to hit the roads soon
“Companies like Cruise want to work with Dubai because we are quite fast compared to other cities in issuing regulations. We already have regulations for conducting trials of autonomous vehicles. The next step is to issue regulations for commercial operations of autonomous vehicles. We are working with the Dubai legislation authority, Dubai Police and partners. We expect that by next year we’ll have regulations in place,” he said.
Bahrozyan was speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
During Pakistan's term as chair of Abu Dhabi Dialogue, the country will focus on legal migration and universal skill development
UAE6 hours ago
Emirate has vowed to make 25 per cent of transport autonomous by 2030
UAE8 hours ago
UAE’s investments in renewables and climate smart-agriculture will generate wealth, jobs, stability
UAE8 hours ago
Work out at Expo Fitness Village, padel tennis makes its debut
UAE8 hours ago
Already proving wildly popular
UAE8 hours ago
First healthcare facility in the Middle East to receive the prestigious ‘Pathway to Excellence’ accreditation
UAE9 hours ago
V Muraleedharan met social workers, community and business leaders at the Consulate-General of India in Dubai
UAE11 hours ago
Dubai Public Prosecution said families cannot hire maid for six months
UAE12 hours ago