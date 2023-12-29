UAE

Dubai taxi fares to start at Dh20 in some areas on New Year's Eve

Dynamic fares will also be implemented - up to 2 times the normal price - that will be applicable on Hala Taxi services

Angel Tesorero
Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 3:32 PM

Last updated: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 4:01 PM

Taxi fares in and around locations in Dubai where thre are fireworks displays will go up, with the introduction of a new flag down rate set at Dh20, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.

Dynamic fares – up to two times the original prices – will be applicable on Hala Taxi services on New Year's Eve. These fares will be in place from 6pm on Sunday, December 31, to 6am the following day at the fireworks locations.

Taxi rates in Dubai depend on the taxi type, pick-up location, trip duration and distance travelled. The normal minimum taxi fare or flag down rate in Dubai is Dh12 with additional Dh1.97 per km.

Adjustment during major events

According to RTA, the introduction of new flag down rates for both regular-metered taxis and Hala Taxi service will be applicable during major event days, exhibitions and international conventions at locations including World Trade Centre, Expo City, and Global Village.

RTA said in a statement: “Through these changes, (we aim) to continuously improve and develop both regular taxi services and the e-hail ride of Hala Taxi, especially during major events like New Year's Eve, which typically sees a significant increase in demand for taxi services from residents, visitors, and tourists travelling to Dubai from all over the world.”

