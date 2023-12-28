Dubai: RTA announces free parking for New Year long weekend

Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
Motorists in Dubai will enjoy two days of free parking during the upcoming long weekend. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that public parking will be free on the first day of the new year — Monday, January 1, 2024. Paid parking is free to use on Sundays in Dubai.
Free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Residents will enjoy a three-day weekend to celebrate the new year. January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a three-day break.
ALSO READ:
Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents
As many as 230 public buses will also be available to commuters free of charge, RTA official says
Top spots across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah where you can ring in the new year
More than 10,000 police officers and volunteers will be stationed across the emirate, particularly at 32 locations where celebrations will be held
Here's a guide to the park's fireworks schedule, special timings for December 31