Dubai Summer Surprises: Shopping deals, raffles announced

Malls to keep kids entertained all day, curate special gastronomy events, offer unmissable retail sales

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:48 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:54 PM

The annual Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is set to return for its 25th season from July 1 to 4 September 4, 2022.

Organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS is the perfect opportunity to rediscover the city and make the most of a packed calendar of shopping, dining, hotel and entertainment experiences for 10 weeks of summer family fun.

For its 25th anniversary edition, DSS will be upping the ante with a host of activities in Dubai’s malls to keep the kids entertained all day long, special curated gastronomy events and unmissable retail sales and offers. In keeping with its name, surprises will be the talk of the summer with amazing prizes, must see pop-ups and special promotions.

Mall lovers will be delighted to hear about the return of SHARE Millionaire and Daily Surprises, while the DSS 2022 Summer Restaurant Week is guaranteed to delight foodies and their families.

Dubai’s iconic characters, Modesh and Dana, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of DSS with a pop-up creation of their world at Dubai World Trade Centre. Modesh World, which will run from 1 July – 28 August, will give kids a summer to remember with a multitude of entertaining and educational activities specially curated for families.

Modesh and Dana will also make sure everyone is having fun this summer with special appearances at shows, events and malls across Dubai.

DSS will also give everyone plenty of chances to win incredible rewards with a variety of raffles, as well as offers in time for “Eid in Dubai - Eid Al Adha” and the annual “Back to School” campaigns.

Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment said: ”Dubai Summer Surprises has now been at the heart of Dubai’s summer season for a quarter of a century, shaping memories and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone in our great city. This year is no exception, with a programme designed to showcase the very best that Dubai has to offer across our malls and entertainment experiences, restaurants, hotels and more.

The 25th edition of DSS reaffirms Dubai’s position as a year round destination for visitors and an exceptional place for families to live and work.”