Dubai: Students paint colourful murals on construction fences

Pupils' artwork pays homage to city's diversity

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 1:14 PM

A splash of colour has transformed the construction fences around Al Badia Terraces at Deira International School (DIS) in Dubai Festival City into an art canvas.

The project by Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate and Al-Futtaim Education Foundation has seen Year 6 and Year 8 students of DIS design the fence to pay homage to the city's diversity and flaunt their artistic skills.

The students were assigned to transform the hoarding fence into a beautiful artwork showcasing different interpretations of "Creative Ecosystems", the eco-diversity and the diversity of the students. They were encouraged to utilize different forms of media and arts to produce a series of artworks to drive a sense of community within the Dubai Festival City's Al Badia district.

"We are excited to showcase the creative artwork done by the students at Deira International School," said Samer Zabian, Director of Residential & Commercial Property at Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate. "We always strive to encourage creativity amongst our students in our schools and build a sense of community at DFC."

The partnership aims to position the Dubai Festival City and the community as a vibrant, holistic destination offering tenants a new sightseeing destination.

ALSO READ: