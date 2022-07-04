UAE: New creative educational programmes added to list of scholarships for Emiratis

The majors include film, video studies, interior design, sports training

Representative Photo

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 4:04 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has added 30 new creative majors to the list of scholarships available to Emirati students, to help them transform their talents into successful careers.

ADEK stated that these creative education programmes are in eight fields, including arts and humanities, health and well-being, business administration and law, information and communication technology, education, services, engineering, construction and manufacturing, in addition to social and behavioural sciences.

The department explained that it will be providing scholarships in creative programmes including animation, creative writing, fashion design, film and video studies, cinematography, fine arts (art theory, calligraphy, drawing, art philosophy), graphic design, industrial design (product design) and jewellery, interior design, languages, and compositions, in addition to music and performing arts (acting, directing, drama, theatre and musical composition).

Other new creative disciplines include advertising and brand management, arts and entertainment management, entrepreneurship and innovation, automobile and transportation design, landscape architecture, drama therapy, 3D design, electronic game production, web design, culinary arts, sports training, in addition to journalism and mass communication.

ADEK, through the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme, provides scholarships for creative minds to obtain a bachelor’s degree for a period of 4 years in one of the top 150 universities in the world, or according to specialisation, and introduces students to different cultures and provides them with a global experience.

It also gives students opportunities to communicate and obtain guidance and direction from industry leaders and provides local and international internship opportunities for them in the field of specialisation.

Officials stressed that the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program has several benefits including providing a unique and personal academic journey for the sponsored student, allowances and rewards according to performance and academic level, and assistance in obtaining job opportunities after graduation.

The student may also get a chance of obtaining internships and employment opportunities with more than 90 agencies and institutions in the country.

According to authorities, if a student already has an admission to one of the top 20 universities in the world, they can bypass the eligibility criteria and conditions to have their name added to the scholarship nomination list directly.

ADEK clarified that the criteria and conditions for eligibility for admission for grade 12 graduates stipulates that the student must be a citizen of the UAE, must be between the age of 17 and 24, have a grade point average of 85 per cent and above in the grade 11 exams, and must have a grade point average of 90 per cent and above in grade 12 exams (first semester).

A student must obtain an unconditional academic acceptance at a university ranked among the top 150 universities to study one of the majors approved by the program, and must have obtained a minimum score of 6.0 in the IELTS test (Academic) or 60 in the TOEFL iBT test. The student has to achieve a score of 1,100 and above in the Mathematics (EMSAT) test.

ALSO READ: