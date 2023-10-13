Dubai signs partnership with world's largest firefighting organisation

The Dubai Civil Defence aims to be a global role model in the implementation of state-of-the-art systems designed to safeguard lives and property

Dubai Civil Defence photo

by Web Desk Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM

The Dubai Civil Defence has signed a collaboration agreement with the US-headquartered National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the world's largest fire safety organisation, it was announced on Friday.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, attended the signing ceremony as he visited the General Directorate of the Dubai Civil Defence.

The Dubai Civil Defence aims to be a global role model in the implementation of state-of-the-art systems designed to safeguard lives and property, said Maj-Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, director-general of Dubai Civil Defence.

Jim Pauley, president and CEO of the NFPA, lauded the Dubai Civil Defence for its exceptional security and safety protocols and innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.

The agreement, Pauley said, sets the stage for the continued exchange of successful experiences, expertise, and knowledge, thereby bolstering regional and global partnerships. It underscores the shared commitment to developing best practices in the field of fire safety.

New appointments

Sheikh Mansoor lauded the civil defence for its expertise and ability to leverage advanced technologies, its global competitiveness, and world-class services.

During his visit to the department's headquarters, it was announced that Major Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa has been appointed president of the Advisory Committee and a judge in the Arbitration Committee for the International Security and Safety Exhibition. Information security specialist Aliya Omar bin Touq was also named vice-president of the advisory committee.

The appointments recognise the talent and competence of the Emirati workforce and their notable contributions to the success of global endeavours across sectors.

ALSO READ: