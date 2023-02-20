Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Gulfood 2023

The mega event brings together food and beverage communities from across the world to the city to chart the way forward for this rapidly-evolving sector

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 2:30 PM

The world’s largest annual global food and beverage sourcing event in the world, Gulfood, kicked off today, February 20. The mega event will run until February 24, and brings together F&B communities from across the world in Dubai to chart the way forward for this rapidly-evolving sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid Gulfood a visit today

This year, the show's 28th edition is set to be 30 per cent larger than previous years, with 1,500 of the 5,000+ confirmed exhibitors, who will be participating from 125 countries, new to the show. Gulfood 2023’s record scale is due in part to the introduction of Gulfood Plus, a new bespoke hall, where first-time exhibitors will showcase product innovations.

Earlier this week, The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced designated parking locations and shuttle services for Gulfood. Free shuttle buses will transport visitors from and to the exhibition, and motorists can use parking available at Dubai World Trade Centre area. Alternative locations are: Dubai Mall Zabeel Expansion parking, public parking in front of Al Wasl Club, and multi-storey parking in Al Kifaf.

