Dubai: RTA announces free shuttle, parking spots for Gulfood

The exhibition is set to take place from February 20 to February 24

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 8:23 AM

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the designated parking locations and shuttle services for Gulfood.

The exhibition is set to take place from February 20 to February 24.

Motorists can use parking available at Dubai World Trade Centre area. Alternative locations are: Dubai Mall Zabeel Expansion parking, public parking in front of Al Wasl Club, and multi-storey parking in Al Kifaf.

Free shuttle buses will be there to transport visitors from and to the exhibition.

The world’s largest annual global food and beverage sourcing event in the world, Gulfood, will take place from February 20 to 24. It will bring together F&B communities from across the world in Dubai to chart the way forward for this rapidly-evolving sector.

According to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the 28th edition of the show is set to be 30 per cent larger than the previous years, with 1,500 of the 5,000+ confirmed exhibitors new to the show. Gulfood 2023’s record scale is due in part to the introduction of Gulfood Plus, a new bespoke hall, where first-time exhibitors will showcase product innovations.

